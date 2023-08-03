Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Update

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 21,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,420 shares of company stock worth $770,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

