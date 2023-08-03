Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

