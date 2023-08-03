Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,845,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 5,184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,075.2 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

