Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $810.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Mission Produce’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

