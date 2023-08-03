Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Declines By 6.5%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DB opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $100,628,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after buying an additional 3,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

