Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Increased by KeyCorp

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Getty Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 92.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Articles

