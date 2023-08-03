IDEX Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.41 on Tuesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

