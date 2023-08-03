IDEX Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Saturday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
IDEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.41 on Tuesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
