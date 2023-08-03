ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRFree Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.82%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -141.17%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

