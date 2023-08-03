B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 409,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 203,413 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.04%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.