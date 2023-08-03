Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AP.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.57.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$21.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.97. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$20.36 and a 12-month high of C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.