Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.39 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$346.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805 over the last ninety days. 67.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.