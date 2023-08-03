Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday.
In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805 over the last ninety days. 67.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
