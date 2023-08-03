Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$117.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Up 1.5 %

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$86.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.79. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.