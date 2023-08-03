National Bankshares Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

