TD Securities Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$346.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

