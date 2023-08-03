TD Securities Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Morguard Real Estate Inv.
In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
