Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$47.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of OVV stock opened at C$62.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.43. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$78.44.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.47 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.16 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 7.8272472 earnings per share for the current year.
Ovintiv Cuts Dividend
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
