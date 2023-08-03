Natural Resource Partners (NRP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on NRP
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.