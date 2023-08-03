Natural Resource Partners (NRP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $808.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

