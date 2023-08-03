PPL (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.