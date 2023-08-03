Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$172.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$166.79.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$155.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

