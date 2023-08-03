AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$8.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$128.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

