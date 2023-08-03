Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$2.00 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

