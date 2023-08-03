TD Securities Cuts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CSFB lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.50.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.5 %
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9401645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
