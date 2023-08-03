TD Securities Cuts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CSFB lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9401645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.