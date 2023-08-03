Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,653,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.