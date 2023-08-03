PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.03 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

