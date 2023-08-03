Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 101.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 64.0% in the second quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 476,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 186,001 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

