MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £566.40 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.16), for a total value of £566.40 ($727.18).

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of LON:MXCT opened at GBX 355 ($4.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £365.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,543.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 359.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.26.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

