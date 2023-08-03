StockNews.com Downgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Hold

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

