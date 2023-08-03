Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $84.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.30. Triton International has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter worth $167,533,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

