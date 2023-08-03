Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,381.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 85.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

