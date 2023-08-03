Head to Head Analysis: Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) vs. The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and The GPT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -107.85% -21.46% -10.69% The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peakstone Realty Trust and The GPT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 The GPT Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than The GPT Group.

0.1% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of The GPT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The GPT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. The GPT Group pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and The GPT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $416.48 million 1.99 -$401.85 million N/A N/A The GPT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 8.83

The GPT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Summary

The GPT Group beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 24, 2023, Peakstone's portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

