Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $48.86

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,576,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,986,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

