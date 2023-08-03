Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 700,644 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.