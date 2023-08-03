Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.
Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %
NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.
