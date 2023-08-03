Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $29.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.
DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
Delek US Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delek US
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.