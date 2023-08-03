Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $29.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 79.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $5,900,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 367,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

