Twist Bioscience (TWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

