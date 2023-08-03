Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Financial Survey

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.88 $9.05 billion $5.17 18.94

Analyst Ratings

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 1 8 0 2.70

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $111.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.63% -127.84% 16.23%

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

