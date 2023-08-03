Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

