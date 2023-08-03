Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RPID opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
