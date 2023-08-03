Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 1,272.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,272.38 ($16.34).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.54) to GBX 1,090 ($13.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.41) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.97) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.92) to GBX 1,192 ($15.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
