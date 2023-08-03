ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM Research Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

