Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $231.84

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.78 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

