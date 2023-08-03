Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $78.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

