Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $249.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
