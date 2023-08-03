Rand Capital (RAND) to Release Earnings on Friday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Rand Capital Price Performance

RAND opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.47. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 25.09, a current ratio of 25.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,705.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,605 shares of company stock valued at $47,990 over the last three months. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

