Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price at $26.73

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 388,783 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.