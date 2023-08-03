Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $269.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

V stock opened at $237.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $445.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

