ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 9433442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

