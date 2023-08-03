nVent Electric plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, for a total transaction of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.