Mizuho Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.47.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.56 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,600,411 shares of company stock worth $339,363,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.