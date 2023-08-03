Susquehanna Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.