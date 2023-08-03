Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

