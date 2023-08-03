Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 149,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.