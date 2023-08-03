Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.